Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum Inc Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 40.90% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $218.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.99.

NYSE LPI opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $100.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,592,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,877,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 842,771 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,771,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

