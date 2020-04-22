Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DNB Markets lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

GNK opened at $5.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $269.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 14.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70,334.00, for a total transaction of $698,557,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,692,931,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,294 shares of company stock valued at $698,596,030. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

