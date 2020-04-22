Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Cut by Analyst

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will earn $11.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $12.56. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2020 earnings at $15.91 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AZO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,172.87.

AZO opened at $978.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $924.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,082.01. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 2.7% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

