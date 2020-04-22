Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issued By KeyCorp

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now anticipates that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CSCO. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

CSCO stock opened at $40.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

