Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Identiv Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Identiv in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Identiv from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Identiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.61. Identiv has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 23,149 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $111,809.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 331,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,977 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Identiv by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 780.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the third quarter worth $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Identiv in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 60,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.