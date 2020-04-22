Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Cut by Piper Sandler

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDS.A. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of RDS.A stock traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $34.78. 4,704,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,925,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $66.48.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.06). Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $85.07 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

