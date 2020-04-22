Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PNC Financial Services Group Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PNC. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

NYSE:PNC opened at $99.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.