Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Innovation in a report released on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.31. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.26 million, a P/E ratio of -29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 2,090.83% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.52 million. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 322.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

