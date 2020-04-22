Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Metro, Inc. Lifted by Desjardins (TSE:MRU)

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Metro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Metro from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Metro from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$59.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28. Metro has a twelve month low of C$47.88 and a twelve month high of C$61.74.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

