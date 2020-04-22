Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Decreased by Barrington Research

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

MMSI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of MMSI opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 406.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $61.93.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $82,167.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at $164,441.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 6,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $247,531.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $900,749. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5,416.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 54.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

