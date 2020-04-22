Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Globant SA Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Globant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Globant’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Globant had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $184.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLOB. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

GLOB opened at $97.24 on Monday. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 18.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $12,384,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $30,456,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

