Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of EPR Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for EPR Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

NYSE EPR opened at $23.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,530,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,556,000 after purchasing an additional 613,210 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 319,807 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.63%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

