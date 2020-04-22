Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Reduced by Analyst

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EPD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,195,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,469,836,000 after buying an additional 493,257 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $547,688,000 after buying an additional 537,940 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,831,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,655,000 after acquiring an additional 765,669 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,261,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,616,000 after acquiring an additional 128,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,177,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,890 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

