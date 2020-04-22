Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Decreased by Boenning Scattergood

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Community Bank System in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CBU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Hovde Group lowered shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.86. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 139,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 2.9% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 123,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 675 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.20 per share, with a total value of $36,585.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 49.85%.

Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

