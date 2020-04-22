Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Cut by Analyst

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

BXP stock opened at $88.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.64. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 74,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Boston Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Boston Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,776,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,857,000 after buying an additional 124,377 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 17,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $2,496,135.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,611.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

