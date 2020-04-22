Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

Shares of BAC opened at $21.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 164,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

