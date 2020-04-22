Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Cut by Analyst

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Thursday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 53.5% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 298,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,092.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 533,377 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 675,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 354,581 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

