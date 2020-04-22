Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for ASML Holding NV Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ASML in a report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ASML’s FY2020 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on ASML from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.75.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $281.09 on Monday. ASML has a one year low of $186.31 and a one year high of $319.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.83 and its 200-day moving average is $277.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 1,571.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after buying an additional 395,121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in ASML by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $6,070,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

