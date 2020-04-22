Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Reduced by Oppenheimer

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research note issued on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens increased their target price on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $73.91 on Monday. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $198,658,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,967,000 after buying an additional 1,158,685 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,349,000 after buying an additional 822,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,195,000 after buying an additional 496,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 905,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,266,000 after acquiring an additional 369,303 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

