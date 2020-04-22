Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Altus Midstream Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ALTM)

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altus Midstream in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

ALTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Altus Midstream presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

NYSE ALTM opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $8.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551,360 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,301,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,662 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 111,263 shares during the period.

In other Altus Midstream news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

