Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Union Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Union Bankshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AUB. Stephens started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of AUB opened at $21.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

