Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.68.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $245.35 on Monday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total value of $12,231,711.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,602,175 shares in the company, valued at $35,423,646,366.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,070 shares of company stock worth $86,606,403. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.