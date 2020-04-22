Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cimarex Energy Co Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.90). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XEC. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $62.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.32.

NYSE XEC opened at $19.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,024.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

