Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for AXT Inc Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for AXT in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AXT’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. AXT has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $152.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AXT by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,768,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 306,124 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 849,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. State Street Corp raised its position in AXT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

