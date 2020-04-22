Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Marten Transport, Ltd Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marten Transport in a research note issued on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marten Transport’s FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRTN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens raised Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

MRTN stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.02. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

