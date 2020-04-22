Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Issued By William Blair

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Dunkin Brands Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. William Blair also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.21.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.84. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,282,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,436,000 after purchasing an additional 163,934 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,806,000 after buying an additional 142,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after buying an additional 46,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,602,000 after buying an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 695,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 103,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

