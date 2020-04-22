Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for VMware, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for VMware in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now anticipates that the virtualization software provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for VMware’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VMW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $200.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of VMware from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.18.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $124.97 on Monday. VMware has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,945,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total transaction of $1,962,457.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,222,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,821 shares of company stock valued at $12,365,214. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Capital World Investors grew its stake in VMware by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $486,151,000 after buying an additional 1,433,896 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,743,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $211,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $92,521,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,147,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

