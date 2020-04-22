Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Cut by SVB Leerink

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $263.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.91.

NYSE:EW opened at $216.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.25 and its 200-day moving average is $224.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $242,071.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,507.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,166. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

