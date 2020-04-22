Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Ally Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. 247,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,782,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66. Ally Financial has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,684,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,031 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

