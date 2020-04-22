Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Cut by Analyst

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Provident Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

PFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

PFS stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $878.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $23,526,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,874,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,239,000 after acquiring an additional 75,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,318,000 after buying an additional 73,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 70,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

