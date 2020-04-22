Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on OCFC. BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $14.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 25.24%.

In other news, Director Steven E. Brady sold 22,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $520,507.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Moss sold 6,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $155,508.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,730 shares of company stock valued at $956,612 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.