Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for NBT Bancorp Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NBT Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $113.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.78. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

