Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAA. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $107.54 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $149,018,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,958,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 542,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,577,000 after buying an additional 255,022 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,143,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,728,000 after purchasing an additional 149,423 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $30,779.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,651.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock worth $278,324 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

