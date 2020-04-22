Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Hilton Hotels Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilton Hotels in a research report issued on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $112.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

NYSE HLT opened at $71.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.41. Hilton Hotels has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

