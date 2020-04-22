Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Increased by Analyst

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Funko in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Funko had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $213.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

FNKO stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.87. Funko has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $27.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 6.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

