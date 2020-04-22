Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Cut by Analyst

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $21.70 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $230.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $78,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,873.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 82,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

