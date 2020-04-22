Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Tristate Capital Holdings Inc Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:TSC)

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Tristate Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $12.91 on Monday. Tristate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $313.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Also, CEO Timothy J. Riddle purchased 3,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,886.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,764 shares of company stock valued at $490,056 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,534 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,433 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

