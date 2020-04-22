Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Green Plains Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Plains in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.85). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $715.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $175.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.94. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 1,385.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,151 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Green Plains by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 30,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,669.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

