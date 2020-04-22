Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Ag Growth International Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AFN. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cormark dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James set a C$30.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.29.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$22.17 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$15.00 and a 52 week high of C$61.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.12. The company has a market cap of $403.95 million and a P/E ratio of 28.79.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

