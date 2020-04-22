Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) Issued By Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XBC. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.67.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$3.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.77. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.60 million for the quarter.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

