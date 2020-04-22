Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Civista Bancshares Inc Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIVB. BidaskClub downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Civista Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

CIVB opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $227.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.12%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.89%.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 10,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $200,434.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

