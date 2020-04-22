Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Barnes Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on B. TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $37.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Norges Bank bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,917,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,929,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after acquiring an additional 208,157 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,778,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,173,000 after acquiring an additional 166,415 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after acquiring an additional 88,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 431,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

