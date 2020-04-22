PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR) Stock Price Up 10.6%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc (CVE:PYR)’s stock price shot up 10.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, 112,032 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 90,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a market cap of $69.26 million and a P/E ratio of -10.80.

About PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily aluminum and zinc industries; plasma atomization process; contact pyrogenesis additives; process/product development services, such as process and equipment design, equipment and infrastructure for lab and pilot work, analytical services, and thermodynamic process simulation and modeling services; custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields; and plasma atomized spherical metal powders.

