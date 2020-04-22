Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.03.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $10.47 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $375.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.19. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a negative return on equity of 302.75%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.