PulteGroup (PHM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect PulteGroup to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.26.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.