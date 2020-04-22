Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) and Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Financial Survey

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) and Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Public Service Enterprise Group and Evergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Service Enterprise Group 16.80% 11.19% 3.57% Evergy 13.01% 7.85% 2.68%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and Evergy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Service Enterprise Group 0 7 6 0 2.46 Evergy 0 2 4 0 2.67

Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus target price of $62.42, suggesting a potential upside of 24.81%. Evergy has a consensus target price of $71.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.05%. Given Public Service Enterprise Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Public Service Enterprise Group is more favorable than Evergy.

Dividends

Public Service Enterprise Group pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Evergy pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Public Service Enterprise Group pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evergy pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Evergy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Public Service Enterprise Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Public Service Enterprise Group and Evergy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Service Enterprise Group $10.08 billion 2.51 $1.69 billion $3.28 15.25 Evergy $5.15 billion 2.56 $669.90 million $2.89 20.15

Public Service Enterprise Group has higher revenue and earnings than Evergy. Public Service Enterprise Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Evergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Evergy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Public Service Enterprise Group has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evergy has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group beats Evergy on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers. As of December 31, 2018, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 24,000 circuit miles and 855,000 poles; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, 2 sub-headquarters, and 1 meter shop. This segment also owns and operates 52 switching stations with an aggregate installed capacity of 37,378 megavolt-amperes (MVA), as well as 244 substations with an aggregate installed capacity of 8,228 MVA; and 4 electric distribution headquarters and 5 sub-headquarters, as well as 58 natural gas metering and regulating stations. The Power segment operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, solar, and renewable generation facilities. As of December 31, 2018, it had an installed fossil and nuclear generating capacity of approximately 11,458 megawatts. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

