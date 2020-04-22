Propel Funeral Partners (ASX:PFP) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Propel Funeral Partners Ltd (ASX:PFP) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$2.68 ($1.90) and last traded at A$2.71 ($1.92), 23,100 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.75 ($1.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$3.19. The stock has a market cap of $261.05 million and a P/E ratio of 28.19.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Propel Funeral Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.38%.

In related news, insider Albin Kurti bought 50,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of A$111,227.91 ($78,885.04).

Propel Funeral Partners Company Profile (ASX:PFP)

Propel Funeral Partners Limited provides death care related services in Australia and New Zealand. It is involved in the collection and transfer of the deceased; provision of mortuary services; arranging and conducting a funeral; cremation; burial; and memorialization activities. The company owns and operates 108 properties, including 24 cremation facilities and 7 cemeteries.

