Project Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $8,021.56 (PRJ)

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Project Coin has a total market cap of $8,021.56 and $1.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Project Coin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Project Coin Coin Profile

Project Coin (CRYPTO:PRJ) is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 56,834,485 coins and its circulating supply is 56,514,475 coins. Project Coin’s official website is projectcoin.net . Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1

Project Coin Coin Trading

Project Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

