Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PGNY. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $21.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 194.36. Progyny has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. Progyny’s revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,313,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

