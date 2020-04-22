Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,271 shares of company stock worth $13,986,238 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.24.

Shares of PG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,626,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $297.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.03. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

